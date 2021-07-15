Metro & Crime

Four held for selling donkey meat in Edo

Four women were arrested yesterday for allegedly selling donkey meat, known as ‘jaki,’ to unsuspecting buyers at the New Benin Market, Benin in Edo State. The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, who led the team to arrest the women, said the team was alerted that some people were engaged in the sales of the meat despite its prohibition in the state.

He said: “This is an issue of food safety. In Edo State, donkey meat is not approved as part of the meat that we consume but our people still indulge in it. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that we eradicate its consumption in Edo State. “We will continue to ensure that we pursue those involved in the business so that we will bring them to justice because it is not right for us to provide food that is not healthy for our people.” Also, the Assistant Director, Department of Veterinary Public Health and Medical Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Osagie, said donkey meat was not part of the meat legislated for human consumption in Edo State.

He said: “Some of these animals being processed for human consumption have not undergone any form of inspection. Any animal that has not been inspected before being presented for human consumption is considered unsafe.” Also, the Chairman, Association of Edo State Practicing Butchers, Mr. Akhere Odijie, disclosed that the donkey meat was brought into Benin from Agbor in Delta State. He said: “The donkey meat has not been in the market in Edo State for a very long time. Information got to us this morning that they brought the meat into the city about 4am. We swung into action and we were able to confiscate this large quantity of donkey meat.”

