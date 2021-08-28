News

Four injured as helicopter fires at passenger boat in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

About four passengers were injured along the Bonny Waterway, Rivers State when a yet-to-be identified helicopter fired at a wooden passenger boat carrying goods and persons, mostly traders from Port Harcourt to Bonny Island in Bonny Local Government Area.

According to informed sources, the boat took off from Nembe waterside in the axis of Port Harcourt, and was loaded with goods, mostly foodstuffs meant for Bonny when the helicopter started shooting at the boat. But there are fears of casualties as local boat operators continue with efforts to ascertain the number of passengers that left Port Harcourt and match it with the number of passengers that were rescued and the ones rushed to the hospital. It was gathered that immediately after the attack, the helicopter disappeared, while those injured were later rushed to the hospital.

A source disclosed that many of the passengers were injured, but one person is reported to be in critical condition following the injury sustained by him, which is believed to have affected his spinal cord. On the possible motive of the attack, one of the eyewitnesses, who is a boat driver at the Bonny Jetty in Port Harcourt, said that most of the helicopters flying around the Bonny axis are operated by security agencies; however, no security outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack, but no details were given just as the police are yet to make any comment regarding the incident. According to an eyewitness: “The local boat that just left here to Bonny, within the Treasure Island area, a chopper or I will call it a flight helicopter, just came behind, went very low and started shooting at the wooden boat.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Biden to press for $1.9trn COVID relief plan with govs, mayors

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors on Friday as he continues to push for approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to bolster economic growth and help millions of unemployed workers. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also receive an economic briefing from Treasury […]
News

US combat forces to leave Iraq by end of year

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Joe Biden says US forces will end their combat mission in Iraq by the end of this year, but will continue to train and advise the Iraqi military. The announcement came after Biden held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House, reports the BBC. There are currently 2,500 US […]
News

Niger sacks doctor, 5 accountants, 748 workers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government yesterday said that it has sacked a medical doctor, five accountants and seven hundred and fortyeight civil servants, following fraudulent acts and violation of extant rules. This was as the government said a total of five thousand, two hundred and fifty-eight (5,258) civil servants had been retired in the past three years. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica