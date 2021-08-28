Four injured as helicopter fires at passenger boat in Rivers

About four passengers were injured along the Bonny Waterway, Rivers State when a yet-to-be identified helicopter fired at a wooden passenger boat carrying goods and persons, mostly traders from Port Harcourt to Bonny Island in Bonny Local Government Area.

According to informed sources, the boat took off from Nembe waterside in the axis of Port Harcourt, and was loaded with goods, mostly foodstuffs meant for Bonny when the helicopter started shooting at the boat. But there are fears of casualties as local boat operators continue with efforts to ascertain the number of passengers that left Port Harcourt and match it with the number of passengers that were rescued and the ones rushed to the hospital. It was gathered that immediately after the attack, the helicopter disappeared, while those injured were later rushed to the hospital.

A source disclosed that many of the passengers were injured, but one person is reported to be in critical condition following the injury sustained by him, which is believed to have affected his spinal cord. On the possible motive of the attack, one of the eyewitnesses, who is a boat driver at the Bonny Jetty in Port Harcourt, said that most of the helicopters flying around the Bonny axis are operated by security agencies; however, no security outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack, but no details were given just as the police are yet to make any comment regarding the incident. According to an eyewitness: “The local boat that just left here to Bonny, within the Treasure Island area, a chopper or I will call it a flight helicopter, just came behind, went very low and started shooting at the wooden boat.”

