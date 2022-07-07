Metro & Crime

Four kidnapped on Ekiti highway

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

…abductors demand N20m ransom

There is palpable fear among commuters in Ekiti State, as suspected gunmen on Wednesday allegedly abducted four persons along Oke Ako-Irele Road in Ikole Local Government area of the state.

Multiple sources confided in newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Thursday that the incident occurred at about 7.30pm and that the kidnappers had demanded a N20 million ransom.

Those abducted were said to be occupants of a commercial car and a mini-truck traveling on the road that leads to the border.

The victims were said to have been ambushed at a pothole-ridden portion of the road that links to Ekiti and Kogi border.

The sources alleged that the driver, who is from Ipao Ekiti and a passenger were abducted in the commercial vehicle, while the driver and his assistant were taken away in the mini-truck, which was said to be conveying charcoal.

 

