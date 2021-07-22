Four kids, nine others die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

At least 13 people, among them four children, lost their lives yesterday while 12 others sustained injuries when a commercial Mazda bus crashed into an unregistered Volvo truck on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. The New Telegraph learnt that the accident occurred opposite Wichtech Roofing and Pipes Company on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, told journalists in Abeokuta that the accident occurred about 4pm. Akinbiyi explained that the commercial bus driver wrongly overtook an ongoing vehicle on motion, which led to loss of control. He added that the bus rammed into a faulty waste disposal truck on the road. Akinbiyi disclosed that the commercial bus was conveying 25 passengers instead of the normal 18 passengers, saying the bus was overloaded.

He noted that 25 people – nine men, eight women and eight minors – were involved in the accident. The TRACE PRO added that 12 people – five men, three women and four minors – were injured while 13 people – four males, five females and four minors – died in the accident. He said: “I learnt the commercial bus was coming from Lagos, when it overtook the vehicle at its front wrongly before ramming into a parked vehicle by the roadside, killing nine people in the vehicle on the spot. “The remaining four died at Idera Hospital where they were rushed to by TRACE and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officials.”

Akinbiyi added that the injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital while the deceased were deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital in Sagamu. According to him, the vehicles were towed to Sagamu Police Station. He said: “TRACE Corps will continue to insist that the roadside is not a mechanic workshop where cars should be parked or repaired for whatever fault because of its attendant consequences.”

