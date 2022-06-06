Four killed, 4 arrested in Yenagoa Cult war

Two days after a community, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital placed a ban on cult activities in the area, rival cult groups yesterday engaged themselves in a deadly duel in the Swali suburb leaving four persons dead.

Those killed are reported to be members of rival cult groups in the area. Our correspondent learnt that the cult groups that clashed were the Dey-well and Bobos.

Details of the immediate cause of the fracas were sketchy, but sources said it is not unconnected to political rivalry following fallout of funds released to one of the groups, by some unnamed politi- cians of a political party Three persons were killed at the road linking Aritalin Road to Obele street in Ovom area of Yenagoa.

The recent upsurge in cult clashes in the Yenagoa metropolis has sent fears amongst residents of the city. This is also as a clash by other dreaded groups also led to the death of one other person along the Osiri Road axis of Ekeki suburb of the city.

While confirming the arrest of four suspected cultists in connection with the clashes yesterday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer command, Asinim Butswat, in a text message said, “We have arrested four suspects in connection with the cult clashes, while two suspected cult members died during the clash, investigation is ongoing.”

There has been a recurrent incident of cult clashes in Yenagoa metropolis in recent times which has created fears amongst residents of the city. Citizens of the state capital have called on the Bayelsa State government to take adequate measures in tackling the menace and curtail rising clashes and other security threats in the state.

A popular entertainer, Laffcyrup PrayGod Odumgele on his Facebook page called on the Bayelsa State government to take issue of security seriously.

According to him “Bayelsa state Government should really look into the state’s insecurity, somebody was killed at Osiri street last night,” he said. Our correspondent reports that rival cult clashes usually heighten when politicians engage cultists in their political activities.

