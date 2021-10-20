Metro & Crime

Four killed as cult war rages in Akwa Ibom

After months of fighting and killing, intense cult war have continued unabated as no fewer than four persons were yesterday shot dead in some communities in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State.

The killings, it was gathered, followed months of supremacy battle involving two rival cult groups – Icelaand (The Red) and the Debam (The White) confraternities.

 

 

A notorious cult leader of the Icelaand confraternity, simply identified as Otto, from Obon Ebot village in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, is alleged as the mastermind of the attacks against the opposing group. “Otto, has been going round and killing people, saying he has the mandate to kill those he believed are cultists for allegedly using his name to commit crime.

 

He uses charms to detect his targets and kill them instantly,” a local resident told journalists in Etim Ekpo. Those killed, it was learnt; include one Samuel Ekeke Mkpokporo, from Udianga Enem village and another identified simply as Gideon, from Ikot Udobong village in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area.

 

Besides, two others were mowed down including one King Monday John Ibanga, from Ikot Ibekwe village, and another unidentified victim from Ikot Unah village in the neighbouring Ukanafun Local Government Area. The Youth Leader of Udianga Enem village, Comrade Udeme John, who confirmed the killings, said: “I have personally made entry concerning the matter at the Etim Ekpo Area Command.”

 

“The remains of one of them, Samuel in Udianga Enem, were hurriedly buried on Monday, October 18, 2021, and when the village head, Chief Mendie Josiah Udoekoriko, advised the family to delay the burial till the Police were informed, it was to no avail, I had to personally report the matter at the Area Command.

 

“Samuel was shot dead at the Qua Iboe Church junction in Udianga Enem, while Gideon was killed at the small market in Ikot Udobong, and this would be the second such killings in my community in the recent times,” he explained.

 

He recalled that residents had fled the two Local Government Areas few years ago, and only returned to the communities after Governor Udom Emmanuel, had granted amnesty to some repentant militants, who agreed to down arms in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

