Four killed as kidnappers engage soldiers in gun duel

Four bandits were yesterday shot dead following a fierce gun duel between gunmen suspected to be kidnappers and soldiers in Ondo State. During the exchange of gunfire, which occurred along Owo/Ifon road in Ose Local Government Area of the state, four soldiers were also shot.

It was gathered that the soldiers had confronted the suspected kidnappers after abducting some motorists who were travelling along the highway. A source explained that the troops were on patrol when they ran into the barricade of the kidnappers on the road while the kidnappers opened fire on them and the soldiers responded immediately.

The soldiers were said to be careful in exchanging gun with the kidnappers in order not to kill some of the victims, who had been held hostage by the kidnappers, but four of the kidnappers were reportedly shot dead during the heavy gun duel. The source, however, said four of the military men also sustained injuries from gunshot during the exchange of fire and that they were immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo for medical attention.

