Four Killed as two kidnapped Zamfara College staff, student escape

No fewer than two members of staff and one student were among the abducted victims of Zamfara College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura, who escaped from their abductors’ den and returned to the college.

The Deputy Provost of the College, Ali Atitaking ku, while speaking with journalists yesterday, said: “Two staff and one student escaped from the bandits after they kidnapped them and returned to the school early this morning.

“As I am talking to you now, we have formally discovered that the bandits have kidnapped 15 students all of them male, three women and one person who are also our staff and killed two of our security watchmen.”

Meanwhile, New Telegraph learnt yesterday that four persons were allegedly killed when suspected armed bandits abducted many students and teachers in Zamfara State.

It was further gathered that the bandits had attacked Zamfara College of Agriculture in Bakura Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, when the incident happened.

The College’s Deputy Registrar, Atiku Aliyu Bakura, confirmed the incident to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa Service, yesterday. Bakura was quoted as saying that four persons, including a police officer and three gatemen, died in the attack.

Though Zamfara police had yet to give an update on the attack, the registrar said about 15 students, a teacher, and his wife were missing. ThePolicePublic Relation Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Shehu, made the confirmation in an interview with journalists in Gusau.

He said: “The entire area has been combed by security personnel and very soon, the victims will be rescued and the perpetrators will be arrested and brought to book.”

