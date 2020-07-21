Metro & Crime

Four killed as vehicle plunges into Ogun river

Four persons lost their lives on Tuesday as a commercial vehicle plunged into the Ososa River in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.
The deceased, whose identities had yet to be ascertained at press time, were coming from Ijebu-Ode and headed to Sagamu.
Two other victims of the accident, who were rescued, were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

New Telegraph learnt that the ill-fated vehicle, an Opel car, was speeding when it suddenly lost control and plunged into the river.
Spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to reporters in Abeokuta.
Akinbiyi disclosed that six occupants were inside the vehicle when the crash happened.

He stated that local divers and traffic officials moved to the scene and attempted to carry out rescue operations.
He said: “According to eye witness account, we learnt the Opel commercial car was coming from Ijebu-Ode inbound Sagamu when the accident happened.
“The eyewitness account also confirmed that Opel car was on top speed when it suddenly lost control and plunged into the Ososa River before Ijebu-Ode.
“In all, six occupants were in the vehicle including the driver, one female and five males, which is against the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

“The two injured have been taken to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital and the four dead victims deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.
“The Opel car which plunged into the river with two passengers earlier had been retrieved by divers and taken to the Motor Traffic Division, Odogbolu.”

