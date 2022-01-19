Four killed, bodies allegedly taken away by assailants in Ebonyi communal war

Four persons were yesterday reportedly killed by warlords in the protracted war between the people of Ukawu and Isinkwo, Onicha Local Government Area, Ebonyi State. The people of Ukawu and Inisnkwo have been at war over land matters with many killed, houses and other properties destroyed. The state government had taken measures to end bloodletting and destructions in the communities, but four persons were reportedly killed yesterday with their bodies taken away by their assailants. The four persons killed are said to be from Ukawu.

The Ukawu people, a source said had gone to the beach in the area to fetch sand when they were allegedly ambushed by the warlords who shot four of the people dead instantly. The source who did not want her name in print gave the name of one of those killed as Ujebe Offor, 32, a father of three whose last child is 9 month old. She said, “I heard that the people from Ukawu went in a group to the beach to get sand thinking that today being sit-athome there will be no problem. But unfortunately for them Ishinkwo people had already laid ambush and getting to the beach they opened fire on the Ukawu people.

“I also gathered that Ukawu people were taken unawares as they went to the beach unarmed. They all scampered for safety, but on getting to a meeting point they discovered that 4 people were missing. Then some attested to seeing when they were killed and their corpses taken away by their attackers. “I learnt that Ukawu people have mobilised to Isinkwo for reprisal. And to also demand for the corpses of those killed. One of the deceased was Ujebe Offor, mid 30, married, had 3 children, the last child is about 9months.” The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah told New Telegraph that the command was yet to receive information on the matter. She however promised to contact the police division the warring communities fall into in order to get information from the division on the killings.

