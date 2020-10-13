Four killed, five injured in Edo auto crash

Metro & Crime

Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

A ghastly motor accident along Ahor Bypass in Uhinmwode Local Government Area of Edo State Tuesday claimed four lives and left five others injured.
New Telegraph learnt that the fatal crash happened at about 7:22am.
It involved a 14-seater commercial bus, which was headed from Lagos to Enugu State, and an articulated truck.
It was learnt that the articulated truck was making a U-turn along the road when the driver of the bus on top speed crashed into the truck from behind.
An official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) confirmed the incident.
He blamed the accident on over speeding by the bus driver.
According to the FRSC official: “If the driver was not on top speed, he could have avoided the fatal crash. Out of 14 passengers, four persons died, four others have been taken to hospital.”

