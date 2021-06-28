Four killed in Benue as petrol tanker explodes

At least four people were on Monday killed and several others reportedly injured when a petrol tanker fell and exploded at Amoke community of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

The tanker, according to witnesses, was said to have fallen and exploded as a result of brake failure.

They explained that the tanker, loaded with fuel known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), exploded around 7:15 am about three meters to Ugbokpo, Headquarters of the local government area.

“The incident happened early this morning (Monday), it is like the tanker had a brake failure,” an eyewitness said.

When contacted, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in charge of Benue State, Yakubu Mohammad, confirmed the incident.

Mohammed said that three people, including the driver of the tanker, lost their lives in the accident.

The FRSC boss blamed the accident on brake failure and said that the fire had been put out.

Like this: Like Loading...