Four killed, one missing as herdsmen launch twin attacks on Benue community

Herdsmen, armed with sophisticated weapons, Sunday night launched a twin attack on two council wards in Gwer-West Local Government Area of Benue State leaving four people dead and one other missing.

The killing came barely two weeks after the armed insurgents made an incursion into the local government killing 19 people.

The latest attack was simultaneously launched on Tse-Shishim village, and Tse-Iber around Jimba and Ahumen settlement located along Makurdi-Naka-Ankpa and Mbaatan, Kunav both in Saghev-Ukusu and Sengev council wards of the local government.

Two survivors of the attack said they had gone to their villages to take some food for their families taking refuge in IDP camps when the armed Fulani attackers, on sighting them, started pursuing them with AK-47 guns and cutlasses but where able tp escape.

They, however, said one Terhemba Shishim, Teryila Agbe Yorloko Adumu and Mne Iorhemen were killed by the attackers and Iorhemen Terhemen was taken away alive with his motorcycle.

A sources from the community told New Telegraph that security operatives on recieving the report, combed the villages but did not find the dead bodies.

