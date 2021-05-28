Four land grabbers arrested for killing two in Ogun

Metro & Crime

Police have arrested four suspected land grabbers, who allegedly attacked Babaode- Onibuku community in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. The hoodlums had on Wednesday attacked the village and allegedly shot two people dead while injuring several others. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed the arrest in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. The PPRO said the suspects – Najimu Ojumola, Monday Olaleye, Kehinde Martins and Felix John – were arrested following a distress call received by the policemen at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters.

He said the hoodlums invaded the village with dangerous weapons and held residents of the community hostage. Oyeyemi disclosed that the assailants also attacked the police who were on rescue operation to the village and injured an Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP), Tajudeen Adeleke, and Inspector Babatunde Olayiwola.

He said: “Upon the distress call, the DPO, Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, mobilised his men and moved to the scene for rescue operation. “On getting to the scene, the hoodlums launched an attack on the policemen and injured ASP Tajudeen Adeleke and Inspector Babatunde Olayiwola, but they were later subdued, and two among them, Najimu Ojumola and Monday Olaleye, were apprehended. “While the policemen were taking the arrested hoodlums to the station, their colleagues ambushed the policemen on Idiroko Road and attacked them with the view to freeing the arrested ones.

“They were subsequently dispatched and the duo of Felix John and Kehinde Martins were equally arrested.” The police spokesman added that eight expended cartridges, one live cartridge, one cutlass, three Bajaj motorcycles and one Toyota Corolla with registration number, FST 42 FT, were recovered from the hoodlums. Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

