Four-man gang hijacks Dangote truck with 900 bags of cement

One Ozioma Umez, Uchenna Idenyi, Chibuike Nwamgbo and Chiolada Nomha, have been arrested for hijacking and emptying of truck of Dangote Cement at Anigala Village, around Illah and Okpella, the boundary towns between Delta and Edo States. The four man gang allegedly ambushed the driver and seized the truck with registration number DAS 690 ZY with dangerous weapons as he was conveying 900 bags of cement, belonging to Dangote Group, to Asaba, the Delta State capital. The suspects tied the driver, one Bature Ibrahim and his conductor, to a tree after beating and inflicting machete cuts on them. They thereafter drove the truck away to empty it.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe in Asaba yesterday said on sighting the combined team, the suspects fled into the bush. He said: “Detectives in Illah Divisional Police Headquarters and men of the local vigilante in the state acted on a tip-off, swiftly swung into action, trailed the truck to where it was parked along Illah-Asaba road, waiting to be emptied and arrested the hoodlums.”

He listed the items recovered from them to include two cutlasses. He said investigation was on-going. He said one locally made pistol, one live cartridge and four mobile handsets were recovered from one Musa Kabiru, a 42 year old man, around Issele-Uku, along Benin-Agbor-Asaba-Onitsha expressway. He added further that operatives of Dragon 02 Patrol conducted routine ‘stop and search’ when they intercepted a Red Qlink Motorcycle with registration number LEG 326 QN conveying three occupants. “Upon sighting the patrol team, the occupants abandoned the motorcycle and ran into the nearby bush,” adding that they gave them a chase which resulted in the arrest of Kabiru. He stated that the owners of the phones in Kabiru’s possession have identified them and pointed the suspect as one of the gang that robbed them.

