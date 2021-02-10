Four men gang-rape teenage girl, post video online

Four men have reportedly gang-raped a teenage girl in Obi Local Government Area of Benue State.

The suspects defiled the girl on Monday and abandoned her in a pool of blood. The defilement caused the victim pains and her parents extreme agony. It was learnt that the suspected criminals had raped other young girls in the area, video-taped it and circulated the videos online.

In a swift reaction, Governor Samuel Ortom directed security operatives to launch a full-scale investigation tragthe incident to apprehend the suspects and bring them to book.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said the police were suspects were on the run but the police were on their trail. She said: “We have the report and we are working on arresting the suspects. “They raped a girl, not one of them, did a video on it and sent it online. Currently, all of them are at large but we are trailing them and we will ensure we get them.”

Meanwhile, Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Terver Akase, condemned the incident and described it as barbaric, dehumanising and unfortunate. He stressed that the arrest and prosecution of the culprits would serve as deterrent to those who engaged in defiling minors and other crimes.

The governor charged the chairman of Obi Local Government and traditional rulers in the area to collaborate with security agencies to fish out the suspects and bring them to justice.

Ortom encouraged parents and guardians to closely monitor the movements of their children and report any case of rape to security operatives

