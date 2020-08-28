Four men, lady hack victim’s account, steal N2.2m

Operatives of the Zonal Monitoring Unit (ZMU) have arrested five suspects, among them a lady, for specialising in transferring money from people’s bank accounts. They were apprehended at the Lekki area of Lagos State. The suspects, according to the police, always use the victims’ Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards. The suspects are Daniel Asigbe (25), Ikechukwu Aigbe (25), Frank Opara (21), Seun Dairo (19) and the lady, Goodness Ndukwe (19). They were arrested after the operatives received intelligence reports about their activities. The Zonal Command Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), DSP Hauwa Idris, said in a statement yesterday that on June 20, Asigbe stole a Samsung X9 phone from a barber’s shop at Lekki area of the state.

The ZPPRO said immediately he stole the phone, he removed the SIM card and gave it to Aigbe who then got the owner’s Bank Verification Number (BVN) through an App and sent it to one Yele (still at large). Yele, according to Idris, generated a PIN number which he gave to Aigbe.

She said: “Through the PIN, Ikechukwu (Aigbe) transferred N2.2 million from the victim’s account to Dairo. Dairo also purchased N20,000 worth of airtime from the victim’s account. “However, Dairo was said to have given the ATM which he used to withdraw the money to Opara, apparently for another deal.” Meanwhile, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Ahmad Ilyasu, advised the public to always call the attention of the network service provider whenever they misplaced their SIM cards or phones to prevent the fraudsters from hacking into their bank accounts. Idris, however, said the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigation.

