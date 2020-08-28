Metro & Crime

Four men, lady hack victim’s account, steal N2.2m

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Operatives of the Zonal Monitoring Unit (ZMU) have arrested five suspects, among them a lady, for specialising in transferring money from people’s bank accounts. They were apprehended at the Lekki area of Lagos State. The suspects, according to the police, always use the victims’ Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards. The suspects are Daniel Asigbe (25), Ikechukwu Aigbe (25), Frank Opara (21), Seun Dairo (19) and the lady, Goodness Ndukwe (19). They were arrested after the operatives received intelligence reports about their activities. The Zonal Command Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), DSP Hauwa Idris, said in a statement yesterday that on June 20, Asigbe stole a Samsung X9 phone from a barber’s shop at Lekki area of the state.

The ZPPRO said immediately he stole the phone, he removed the SIM card and gave it to Aigbe who then got the owner’s Bank Verification Number (BVN) through an App and sent it to one Yele (still at large). Yele, according to Idris, generated a PIN number which he gave to Aigbe.

She said: “Through the PIN, Ikechukwu (Aigbe) transferred N2.2 million from the victim’s account to Dairo. Dairo also purchased N20,000 worth of airtime from the victim’s account. “However, Dairo was said to have given the ATM which he used to withdraw the money to Opara, apparently for another deal.” Meanwhile, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Ahmad Ilyasu, advised the public to always call the attention of the network service provider whenever they misplaced their SIM cards or phones to prevent the fraudsters from hacking into their bank accounts. Idris, however, said the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Oyo CAN gives guidelines for churches’ re-opening

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Ahead of the reopening of worship centers in Oyo State as directed by Governor Seyi Makinde, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter has recommended multiple services in all churches. Speaking in Ibadan Thursday, the new CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, said the measure was to fulfil the state government’s conditions regarding the […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap two in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Amotekun, police vow to rescue victims   Gunmen at the weekend abducted two persons in the Akoko axis of Ondo State. Sources said the gunmen waylaid the victims who were on their way from a community festival in Ikun-Akoko.   The two victims were the only occupants of the vehicle. \One of the victims is […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos fixes Aug 3 for partial resumption of schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced August 3 for resumption of schools in the state. Announcing the date at a media briefing on Friday, Sanwo-Olu said the resumption is for those in SSS 3 and Tech III. According to the governor, the decision was taken after a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: