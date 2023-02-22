Four millionaires emerge in Ecobank’s Super Reward promo

Ecobank Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), has rewarded four customers, who emerged winners in its Super Rewards deposit promo, with N1 million each.

According to a press release, “the Super Rewards Campaign is a customerfocused initiative designed by Ecobank Nigeria to reward customers’ loyalty and consistent use of the bank’s electronic payment platforms.”

The statement said that the current edition of Super Reward campaign, tagged, “Season 3.1,” rewarded 100 customers monthly with cash prizes of N50,000, while four customers won N1 million each at the end of the three-month campaign, which ran between November 2022 to January 2023.

The four winners are Mr John Sokeipiriala, Ahmed Said, Onashile Obafemi, and a couple with a joint account, Mr David Edokwe and Mrs Ifeoma Edokwe. Speaking at the cheque presentation in Lagos, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs Korede Adeniyi, said the promo was introduced by the bank to reward customers’ loyalty, adding that it was also to promote the use of its electronic payment channels that offered convenient banking.

According to her, “this is the third edition of our reward initiative which started about two years ago. The feedback from our customers has been quite impressive. It is not just to encourage people to save but also transact on our digital channels

