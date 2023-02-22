Business

Four millionaires emerge in Ecobank’s Super Reward promo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ecobank Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), has rewarded four customers, who emerged winners in its Super Rewards deposit promo, with N1 million each.

According to a press release, “the Super Rewards Campaign is a customerfocused initiative designed by Ecobank Nigeria to reward customers’ loyalty and consistent use of the bank’s electronic payment platforms.”

The statement said that the current edition of Super Reward campaign, tagged, “Season 3.1,” rewarded 100 customers monthly with cash prizes of N50,000, while four customers won N1 million each at the end of the three-month campaign, which ran between November 2022 to January 2023.

The four winners are Mr John Sokeipiriala, Ahmed Said, Onashile Obafemi, and a couple with a joint account, Mr David Edokwe and Mrs Ifeoma Edokwe. Speaking at the cheque presentation in Lagos, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs Korede Adeniyi, said the promo was introduced by the bank to reward customers’ loyalty, adding that it was also to promote the use of its electronic payment channels that offered convenient banking.

According to her, “this is the third edition of our reward initiative which started about two years ago. The feedback from our customers has been quite impressive. It is not just to encourage people to save but also transact on our digital channels

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NITDA to businesses: Brace for new realities on data protection

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has urged businesses in the country to be prepared for the new realities of data protection practices that would be ushered in by the Data Protection Bill 2020 once passed into law. The Director-General of NITDA, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, gave this hint during a virtual workshop organised for […]
Business

NNPC: N158bn petroleum products sold in October 2020

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…accounts for 92% increase in sales …as corporation increases power plants gas supply by 8.60% The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said its downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), recorded a total of ₦158.04 billion from the sales of white products in the month of October 2020. A statement released by NNPC’s […]
Business

Lafarge Africa rewards customers for top performance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In a bid to celebrate high performers and support the business growth of its trade partners, Lafarge Africa Plc., has rewarded its performing trade partners for excellent performance in the year 2021.   The Customer Awards ceremony, which was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently, was an opportunity for the company […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica