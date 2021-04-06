Metro & Crime

Four-month-old baby found in Delta bush

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

A bouncing baby boy, believed to be four monthsold, has been found inside the bush at Ododegho community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

 

The baby was said to have been abandoned by his mother for reasons best known to her.

 

A community source said the baby might have been stolen from his mother by assailants, or might be a victim of the kidnapping or cult clashes in the locality.

 

The baby was discovered by a passer-by when he was crying profusely in the scorching sun as he was assailed by ants.

 

While a resident said the baby had been taken to the house of the community head, another person said he was taken to a nearby orphanage, pending the resumption of work after the Easter break.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue: Midnight fire guts 18 houses, renders many homeless in Otukpo

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*LG chair visits, sympathizes with victims Hundreds of people including women and children were rendered homeless and properties worth millions of naira destroyed as midnight fire on Wednesday razed over 18 houses in Akwete in Alan Council Ward of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State. The conflagration, which started when some people were asleep, […]
Metro & Crime

Rape: FIDA seeks creation of family courts

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has advocated the establishment of a Family Court in Kaduna State to fast track the prosecution of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases. The state Chair of the association, Zainab Atoba, made the call yesterday when FIDA paid a courtesy call on Governor Nasir el-Rufai. She said the proposed court would […]
Metro & Crime

Covid-19 Fight: Kwara lauds public support

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State government has lauded corporate bodies and individuals for their invaluable contributions towards the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.   The Deputy Governor and Chairman Kwara State Covid-19 Technical Committee, Mr Kayode Alabi, thanked the donors while receiving the donation of two motorised modular fumigators by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica