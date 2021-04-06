Four-month-old baby found in Delta bush

A bouncing baby boy, believed to be four monthsold, has been found inside the bush at Ododegho community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The baby was said to have been abandoned by his mother for reasons best known to her.

A community source said the baby might have been stolen from his mother by assailants, or might be a victim of the kidnapping or cult clashes in the locality.

The baby was discovered by a passer-by when he was crying profusely in the scorching sun as he was assailed by ants.

While a resident said the baby had been taken to the house of the community head, another person said he was taken to a nearby orphanage, pending the resumption of work after the Easter break.

