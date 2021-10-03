Four-month power outage cripples businesses in Makurdi

Business activities in Makurdi, the Benue state capital have been crippled for the past four months following epileptic power supply by the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Company.

These residents and business owners have groaned over the collapse of economic activities and called for swift government intervention.

The residents also appealed to relevant authorities to prevail on the JED to live up to the expectations of their numerous consumers; by restoring regular electricity supply to the affected areas, including those on Gboko road, Makurdi New GRA, and its environs among others.

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph, some residents of the affected areas lamented that their businesses had been incurring “unimaginable losses in the last four months due to lack of power supply”.

Baring his mind, Mr. Aondoaseer Tyongi who owns a tailoring and barbing shop, decried the situation saying that his businesses were being run on small power generators due to constant power outages.

“It’s been over four months of pains and suffering without electricity supply.

“We thought privatization of power will improve supply but the situation is worse. We learned that the Gboko road Power Transformer has been bad for about five months and they abandoned it leaving us to suffer. The federal government should cancel the privatization of electricity because we are not ripe for it”.

The Makurdi Regional Manager of JED, Mr. Olaniyi Oluwole could not be reached for reaction as he did not respond to telephone calls and text messages sent to him.

