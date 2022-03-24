Business

Four more millionaires emerge in Ecobank Nigeria’s promo

Four customers of Ecobank Nigeria Limited, including Ikeanyi Ugwu, representing FCT/Northern Region; Mr and Mrs Bidemi Adeboye, representing Lagos Region; Oghogho Ikede, representing Midwest and South West Region and Theodore Scott-Emuakpor, representing South East, and South South, have emerged grand prize winners of N1 million each in the Ecobank Super Rewards Scheme Season 2, the lender has announced.

The bank said in a press release that the four months campaign, which ran between November 2021 and February 2022, had also seen a total of 800 customers winning N25,000 weekly in batches of fifty per week, adding that Seasons 1 and 2 of the Super Rewards Campaign have produced a total of eight millionaires and 1600 customers winning N25,000 weekly. Announcing the winners in Lagos, Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, said the Super Reward Season 2 campaign was introduced due to popular demand by customers, stressing that it was also to reward more customers for their loyalty and dedication to the pan African bank.

She said: “For us as a bank, we take great delight in making our customers happy all the time. The Super Reward Season 2 was introduced to reward more of our customers because they deserve it. It is also part of our commitment to maintain industry leadership in rewarding its customers. Both Seasons 1 and 2 have produced a total of 8 Millionaires and 1600 customers winning N25,000 weekly in batches of fifty per week. We are excited because our customers are happy with us.”

 

