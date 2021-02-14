Four most expensive wall clocks in the world

We may have many modern

ways of telling the time,

but it’s difficult to ignore

the beauty of timepieces past and all

those clocks that deliver a clear statement

as well as telling the time. So,

to sample the crème de la crème of

clock excellence, here are the most

expensive clocks ever sold at auction.

Rothschild Faberge Egg worth N7bn

This is a clock often referred to as

one of the most beautiful clocks in

the world as well as rightly holding

the title of one of the most expensive

clocks ever sold at auction at a jaw-dropping price of $13.5m in

2007. At $13.5m, this clock is worth N7bn

This egg timepiece was designed for the Rothschild family and

contains precious metals and rare gemstones. Faberge designed

eggs for the Tsar’s family prior to their abdication in 1917, so it’s

unsurprising that these timepieces exude luxury with every tick.

2) Chinese Ormolu Clock N1.9bn

As far as impressively luxurious clocks go, it’s difficult to beat

this beautiful timepiece that sold for $4m when it came to auction

in Hong Kong in 2008.

In Nigerian currency, Ormolu is worth approximately N1.9bn.

It’s a complicated clock dating from between 1736 and 1795 that

features leaping fish and birds alongside with intricate flowers and

bannisters crapped from copper and ormolu. This gorgeous clock

would look stunning on any mantlepiece, if it wasn’t for that pesky

price tag.

3)Thomas Tompion Clock N944m

Another one of the most expensive clocks in the world is the

rare gilt brass and tortoiseshell timepiece produced by renowned

clockmaker Thomas Tompion in England around the

turn of the 18th century.

This is less ostentatious than Cartier’s offering, but it garners

its value from its rarity only 3 clocks in this style were created

by Tompion and it sold at auction for $2m in 1999.

Thomas Tompion clock is worth N944m in Naira.

4) Cartier’s Flamingo & Lotus Clock N613m

When you’re looking at the world’s most expensive clocks, it’s

unsurprising that a clock made by Cartier in the 1980s would

make the list. It might not appeal aesthetically to all of us, but it

incorporates 190 carats worth of diamonds which accounts for

that $1.2m price tag when it sold at auction in Hong Kong back

in 2013.

