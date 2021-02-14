Four most expensive wall clocks in the world

We may have many modern
ways of telling the time,
but it’s difficult to ignore
the beauty of timepieces past and all
those clocks that deliver a clear statement
as well as telling the time. So,
to sample the crème de la crème of
clock excellence, here are the most
expensive clocks ever sold at auction.
Rothschild Faberge Egg worth N7bn
This is a clock often referred to as
one of the most beautiful clocks in
the world as well as rightly holding
the title of one of the most expensive
clocks ever sold at auction at a jaw-dropping price of $13.5m in
2007. At $13.5m, this clock is worth N7bn
This egg timepiece was designed for the Rothschild family and
contains precious metals and rare gemstones. Faberge designed
eggs for the Tsar’s family prior to their abdication in 1917, so it’s
unsurprising that these timepieces exude luxury with every tick.
2) Chinese Ormolu Clock N1.9bn
As far as impressively luxurious clocks go, it’s difficult to beat
this beautiful timepiece that sold for $4m when it came to auction
in Hong Kong in 2008.
In Nigerian currency, Ormolu is worth approximately N1.9bn.
It’s a complicated clock dating from between 1736 and 1795 that
features leaping fish and birds alongside with intricate flowers and
bannisters crapped from copper and ormolu. This gorgeous clock
would look stunning on any mantlepiece, if it wasn’t for that pesky
price tag.
3)Thomas Tompion Clock N944m
Another one of the most expensive clocks in the world is the
rare gilt brass and tortoiseshell timepiece produced by renowned
clockmaker Thomas Tompion in England around the
turn of the 18th century.
This is less ostentatious than Cartier’s offering, but it garners
its value from its rarity only 3 clocks in this style were created
by Tompion and it sold at auction for $2m in 1999.
Thomas Tompion clock is worth N944m in Naira.
4) Cartier’s Flamingo & Lotus Clock N613m
When you’re looking at the world’s most expensive clocks, it’s
unsurprising that a clock made by Cartier in the 1980s would
make the list. It might not appeal aesthetically to all of us, but it
incorporates 190 carats worth of diamonds which accounts for
that $1.2m price tag when it sold at auction in Hong Kong back
in 2013.