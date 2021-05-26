News

Four Nigerians died of COVID-19 Tuesday

Exactly eight days after the last fatality was recorded, four Nigerians were reported to have died of the dangerous coronavirus disease on Tuesday.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported this on its official Twitter handle Tuesday night, adding that 37 new cases were recorded in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The new cases have increased the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 166,098 with the new figure of fatalities standing at 2,071.
Lagos again took the lead in the number of the new cases with 29 and it is followed by Akwa Ibom with three cases. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded two while Gombe, Kaduna and Kano recorded one case each.
The data also shows that 156,528 have been successfully treated and discharged after testing negative to the virus.
With a population of about 200 million, Nigeria has only conducted over two million tests and has so far vaccinated 1,929,237 million people with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
At least, 440,000 healthcare workers have also received their first dose of the vaccine in Nigeria, according to the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib.
The announcement of the new deaths is coming barely two days after the government declared 90 travellers as ‘health hazards,’ calling on Nigerians to beware of them and help to seek their whereabouts.
A statement issued on Sunday night by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and signed by its chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the identified individuals failed to observe the newly instituted mandatory protocols recently put in place against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

