Four northern states, Lagos improve nutrition funding – CSSUNN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

Partnership for Improving the Nigeria Nutrition System (PINNS) project, under the Civil Society Scaling up Nutrition in Nigeria (CSSUNN), has led to improved funding for nutrition from less than 10 million to billions of naira in five states.

Chairman Board of Trustees CSSUNN, Mr Bamidele Omotola who made the disclosure at a one day close out meeting of the PINNS programme in Abuja, said the states were Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kano, Niger and Lagos.

According to him, other achievements recorded during the life span of the project includes; improvement in the policy environment by having a National policy domesticated, while also developing multi-sectoral plans in terms of taking critical actions to resolve Nutritional problems in the country.

He said “Over the years, on annual basis the program as helped the state to be able to track and follow funds meant for nutritional purpose while also making it part of the budget process.”

Executive Secretary CSSUNN, Beatrice Iluaka who noted that each of the states have specific plans of action, added that they have increased their funding and presently have budget lines.

According to a presentation by CSSUNN, Kaduna State funding for nutrition between “2017 to 2021, increased by 32% to about 1.68 billion. Actual disbursement increased from 10% to 61%billion.

“Nassarawa 2017- 2020 budget increased by over 100% to about 440 million. Actual disbursement increased from 32.8% to 57.6% of allocations in 2020.

“Kano 2017 -2020 budget increased by over 800% to about $1.576.760bn. Actual disbursement increased from 44% to 75% of allocations in 2019. Niger 2017-2020 budget increased by 74% to about 399,899,732. Actual disbursement increased from 0% to 37% of allocations to 2020.”

Lagos state on the other hand, created nine budget lines for the first time with a total sum of allocations to the tune of N183 million in 2020.

State Nutrition Officer for Niger State, Asmau Mohammed disclosed that the PINNS project assisted the state develop a Multisectoral plan for the state Nutrition Budget saying, “This has helped give confidence in what we were doing because we have a document to back up our actions which could also be used as reference point on what we want to do or we are doing.”

A Director with Ministry of Planning and Budget Kano state, Muktar Yakasai, noted that through PINNS project, the state presently has a strategy put in place with which to implement interventions, projects and activities.

