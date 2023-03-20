Four Ondo lawmakers suffer defeat in Assembly poll

Four out of eight serving members of the Ondo State House of Assembly who sought re-election have suffered defeat in Saturday’s House of Assembly election. The election was held in 26 state constituencies in a peaceful atmosphere though with low voter turnout. The serving lawmakers who sought re-election but failed included Tomide Akinribido (Ondo West 1 PDP); Favour Tomomewo (Ilaje 2, ADC); Hon. Taofeeq Muhammed (Akoko North West 2, APC) and Toluwani Borokini (AkureSouth1, APC). However, four other incumbent lawmakers won their elections; Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi (Owo 1 APC/Majority Leader); Oladiji Olamide (Ondo East APC); Ololade Gbegudu (Okitipupa 11, APC) and Abayomi Akinruntan (Ilaje 1, APC), who won for the third term. Three female lawmakers would however be part of the next assembly as female APC candidates won in Owo 1, Idanre, and Ilaje constituencies.

