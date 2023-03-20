Four Ondo lawmakers suffer defeat in Assembly poll

Four out of eight serving members of the Ondo State House of Assembly who sought re-election have suffered defeat in Saturday’s House of Assembly election. The election was held in 26 state constituencies in a peaceful atmosphere though with low voter turnout. The serving lawmakers who sought re-election but failed included Tomide Akinribido (Ondo West 1 PDP); Favour Tomomewo (Ilaje 2, ADC); Hon. Taofeeq Muhammed (Akoko North West 2, APC) and Toluwani Borokini (AkureSouth1, APC). However, four other incumbent lawmakers won their elections; Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi (Owo 1 APC/Majority Leader); Oladiji Olamide (Ondo East APC); Ololade Gbegudu (Okitipupa 11, APC) and Abayomi Akinruntan (Ilaje 1, APC), who won for the third term. Three female lawmakers would however be part of the next assembly as female APC candidates won in Owo 1, Idanre, and Ilaje constituencies.
Related Articles
Alleged fraud: NANS drags poly rector, Aluko, to EFCC, ICPC
T he National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to drag Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Dr. Olusegun Aluko, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The apex student body, which accused the rector of allegedly subverting due process and executing […]
Whistle blows in Lower Niger River Basin, as staff expose MD’s alleged corruption in petition to President Buhari
*Say he has derailed from authority’s purpose The staff of Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (LNRBDA) have written a strongly worded letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, reporting what they described as the Managing Director of the authority, Engr. Saheed Adeniyi Aremu’s derailment from the focus for which it is meant. The staff in the […]
COVID-19: Biden administration to distribute more than 25m masks
The Biden administration will deliver more than 25 million masks to community health centers, food pantries and soup kitchens this spring as part of its battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said on Wednesday. U.S. health authorities recommend mask wearing as a critical measure to help slow the spread of disease […]
