Four persons abducted in Kaduna

At least, four persons including three children have been kidnapped by gunmen in Gonin Gora area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

 

A source in the area disclosed that bandits were said to have invaded the community at 1:15am on Sunday night, shooting and scaring residents.

 

The source in a phone chat said a member of the vigilante group in the community was killed, while a mother, her two  deducchildren and another child,

 

aged about three, four and five years, were abducted during the attack. He added that an elderly man was also shot on the waist and was taken to the St. Gerald Catholic Hospital, Kakuri, in Kaduna metropolis for treatment.

 

According to him, the security network in the community appeared to have been compromised as the bandits took the local vigilante group by surprise. He said: “We believe very strongly that bandits were working with an insider because of the way they operated.

 

They seemed to know everything about our security arrangement in the community.

 

“We installed a bells at particular locations and we ring them every hour in the night to indicate that the vigilante are patrolling the community. “We have a well organised vigilante group that patrol the community every night till day break. Some of us usually accompany the vigilante members for patrol.”

