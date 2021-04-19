Four persons die in auto crash in Ogbomoso

Tragedy struck late Saturday night in Ogbomoso town in Oyo State when a motorist lost control of his car due to mechanical fault and rammed into a shop, killing a mother and her two children and another person on the spot.

The tragic incident occurred within the community beside Crown FC Hostel along Ogbomoso Parapo, Oja Tuntun Road when an SUV veered off the road and rammed into the woman’s shop located beside the road where she was selling plastic materials.

New Telegraph learnt that apart from the mother and her two children that died, some other people were also injured and rushed to a hospital.

An eye witness reported that the Mitsubishi SUV, with registration number LND 69 AR, suddenly developed a mechanical problem while in motion and lost control, leading to the fatal accident.

The State Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mrs Uche Chukwura, confirmed the accident, saying that it happened in the night on Saturday but that her officials were not informed because it did not happen on the highway. She nevertheless ascertained from her officers in Ogbomoso who reported that five persons were actually involved in the accident.

According to her: “The accident actually happened at 10.05 p.m. on Saturday at Owode area of Ogbomoso. Five persons were involved in the accident: 2 males and 3 females. One male child and three females died in the incident.”

