Four persons feared dead in cult war in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

A cult clash at the Swali Ultra Modern Market in the Yenagoa metropolis of Bayelsa State has alledgedly consumed four persons.

 

But according to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Bayelsa State Command Asinim Butswat, the cult clash which happened on Monday claimed two unidentified persons.

 

According to the PPRO: “It was a rival cult clash. Two persons died,(names withheld) while, one Emmanuel Akpaye and Chinedu Offor are responding to treatment at FMC. Investigation is ongoing.”

According to an eye witness, who didn’t want her name mentioned, she said: “It was actually a cult clash and not an armed robbery operation.

 

“The two cult gangs were fighting themselves in the market around 10 o’clock when all of a sudden, they entered people’s shops in the market and started collecting phones.”

When New telegraph visited the market, it was very scanty as few persons were seen in the market that usually is always filled to the brim.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
