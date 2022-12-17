Four Points By Sheraton Ikot Epkene opens to guests’ delight

Months after its completion, Four Points by Sheraton Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, which is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has finally opened its doors for business, welcoming its first set of guests, who expressed delight to be part of the historic and colourful opening ceremony.

Ikot Ekpene is an historic city, which is also known as The Raffia City, a reference to its buoyant raffia craft and other traditional craft and art culture, which made the sprawling city, a centre for arts and commerce.

The presence of Four Points by Sheraton, which is located in a serene part of the city, that once housed the colonial prison, is expected to benefit both residents and visitors to the city, which is a short drive to Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom. It is strategically located at the historic crossroads linking the Southern highway to the state capital, Uyo, Calabar and Aba, and less than an hour from Uyo Airport, as well as within easy access to major landmarks in Akwa Ibom.

The hotel seamlessly blends vintage and modern design elements with distinct local touches to create a vibrant aesthetic and a compelling sense of place. It is a great architectural masterpiece, with an attractive and aesthetically pleasing ambiance. The hotel is designed to cater for both business and leisure travellers. It offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere with its approachable and relaxed design in the heart of the capital city.

With signature global brand programming and a welcoming atmosphere, Four Points by Sheraton Ikot Ekpene, is an ideal gathering place for guests and the local community to connect and relax.

Designed for the modern traveller with an emphasis on delivering what matters the most, all 146 modern guestrooms spread over 11 floors, offer magnificent views overlooking Ikot Ekpene and feature plush Four Points by Sheraton Four Comfort Bed, a flat screen smart TV, ergonomic workspaces, and complimentary high speed Internet.

The hotel also offers spacious suites for guests looking to stay with family or friends. Other facilities include an all-day dining restaurant, which offers rich dining experience in both local and international cuisines. The lobby bar offers a selection of local and regional craft beers from the brand’s signature best brews. Guests can enjoy the lively atmosphere while watching the latest sports games.

A place for business and leisure, its boast a ballroom and four spacious event spaces flooded with natural daylight. All meeting rooms are equipped with sophisticated AV facilities, state-of-the-art equipment and endless connectivity through high speed Wi-Fi. Leisure amenities include a well equipped fitness centre, offering 24 hours services, a spa offering rejuvenating treatments and an outdoor pool.

Speaking on this new feat, the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, noted; “We are very proud to work with Marriott International to bring the Four Points by Sheraton brand to Akwa Ibom and we are confident this hotel will set a new benchmark for hospitality within the state.

While the General Manager of the hotel, Yakout Afia, stated that; “I am thrilled that Four Points by Sheraton Ikot Ekpene is set to be among the top contributors to Nigeria’s tourism growth.

The hotel has created more job opportunities for the local energetic youths and will support the growth of the country’s tourism, hospitality, conference and events sectors.’’

