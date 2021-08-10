Metro & Crime

Four police feared killed as gunmen attack Nnewi Area Command

Four policemen reportedly lost their lives after gunmen yesterday attacked Nnewi Police Area Command on Okigwe Road area of Umudim, Nnewi Anambra State.

 

The incident was said to have been a reprisal by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over the killing of two of their colleagues who are Okada riders early yesterday morning.

 

A gunfight between police officers and the hoodlums said to have lasted for close to one hour in the afternoon, caused pandemonium all around Nnewi. It was learnt that the gunmen came in about seven vehicles.

 

An eyewitness claimed the gunmen overpowered the police and carted away their arms.

 

He said by the time reinforcement from the Nigerian Navy came, the attackers had fled.

 

But the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the attack was repelled by police, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

 

According to him, police and other security agencies in the area were out to ensure that adequate security in the area

