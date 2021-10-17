Four police officers nabbed for allege extortion in Kogi

Four police officers have been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command, after a viral video showing them extorting unexpected travellers.

The officers, ASP Isah Barnabas, Inspector Ifediegwu Godwin, Sgt Emmanuel Ochima and CPL Umameh Mathias, physically assaulted one of the travellers. The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), attached to Adogo Division in Ajaokuta Local Government Area, was alleged to have extorted a traveller of N20, 000, while another was physically assaulted by one of the officers.

The Kogi State Police Command, in its press statement, signed by the Public Relation Officer, William Ayah, said it has commenced investigations into trending video, exposing the embattled officers.

“The command is currently investigating a video were police personnel attached to Adogo Division, while on patrol duty along Adogo-Okene road, reportedly extorted the sum of Twenty-Five Thousand Naira (N25,000) from a traveller while another was physically assaulted by one of the men in uniform.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, while condemning the incident, noted that the police officers have been identified and detained at the State Criminal Investigations Department.

“The officers are have been issued an official query while the three other junior officers are currently undergoing orderly room trial (Police internal disciplinary actions),” the statement added.

The CP Dabban, in the statement, further noted that the Command is doing its best to establish contact with the victims. He enjoined them to reach out to the Command through 08107899269.

He assured that any of the officers found wanting in the investigations would be dealt with accordingly.

Like this: Like Loading...