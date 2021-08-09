Metro & Crime

Four policemen feared dead as gunmen attack Nnewi Area Command

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

Four Policemen are believed to have been killed when unknown gunmen attacked the Nnewi Police Area Command on Monday.

The incident was said to have been a reprisal by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the killing of two of their members who were regarded as Okada riders early Monday morning.

Shootings between suspected unknown gunmen and police at Nnewi Police Area Command erupted Monday afternoon causing pandemonium amongst the residents of Nnewi community.

It was learnt that the gunmen came in about seven vehicles to the police station and started shooting which lasted for over one hour.

An eyewitness, who would not like his name mentioned in the paper, said the gunmen overpowered the police and carted away with their arms. He said by the time reinforcements from the Navy arrived, the attackers had left even though it was gathered that they were pursued to no avail.

When contacted, the police spokesman, Anambra State Command, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said his office had not received the report.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

