Four policemen, three civilians killed in Osun bank robbery

Police yesterday confirmed that four policemen and three others were killed during robbery on two banks at Apomu and Ikire in Osun State on Wednesday. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the attack on the two banks.

The police spokesperson said the robbers invaded the two towns about 6.10pm and killed four policemen. Opalola explained that three civilians were hit by bullets when the robbers shot to escape into the bush. The PPRO gave the names of police officers killed in the attacks as ASP Osho Oluranti and Inspector Lekan Olalere as well as Two Special Constabularies – Oladeni Olalekan and Oyedeji Muyideen. Also, three civilians – Toheeb Oyebola, Temilorun Adebiyi and another man whose identity could not be ascertained – died in the attacks.

“The armed robbers numbering about 35 came in about five vehicles, simultaneously attacked Ikire Divisional Police Headquarters and the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) pinned down at Ikoyi-Osun with several explosive devices and several gun firing in a bid to subdue the capacity of the police while attempting to rob a bank at Ikire and another at Apomu respectively,” Opalola said. According to her, on sighting the overwhelming policemen comprising Prompt Response Unit (PRU), CP’s Surveillance Team, IRT operatives, STS, 39 PMF, JTF, along with the local security outfits, who swiftly engaged them in a fierce gun duel, the robbers began to flee. She said: “While escaping, they shot sporadically. Regrettably, three civilians namely; Toheeb Oyebola, Temilorun Adebiyi and one other, (whose identity is not yet known), all males, were shot.

“The assailants fled to the bush with gunshot wounds, abandoning two of the operational vehicles they came with. They did not succeed in robbing any of the banks.” Opalola said that the bodies of the victims had been deposited at Oluyoro Catholic Hospital morgue, Apomu, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

