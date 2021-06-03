Four Policemen, two others killed as robbers attack police station, banks in Osun

Armed robbers, said to number about 40, on Wednesday attacked two new generation banks in two communities in Osun State.

According to available information, the attacks were carried out at about 6pm after the banks had closed.

The sporadic shooting by the robbers also left two civilians dead.

The robbers were reported to have attacked the banks in Apomu, headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area, and Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area and a police station, where four policemen were killed.

They were said to have attacked Apomu before moving to Ikire.

The Commissioner, Osun State Police Command, Olawale Olokode, conformed the development on Wednesday night.

According to Olokode, the robbers shot dead four policemen and two civilians.

The Spokesperson of the Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said Olokode has since visited the scenes of the crime.

Opalola said: “The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olawale Olokode, is now at the scene of the crime.

“The robbers attacked two banks and they killed some people.

“They attacked a police station during the operation.”

