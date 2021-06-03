Four Policemen, two others killed as robbers attack police station, banks in Osun

Metro & Crime

Armed robbers, said to number about 40, on Wednesday attacked two new generation banks in two communities in Osun State.
According to available information, the attacks were carried out at about 6pm after the banks had closed.
The sporadic shooting by the robbers also left two civilians dead.
The robbers were reported to have attacked the banks in Apomu, headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area, and Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area and a police station, where four policemen were killed.
They were said to have attacked Apomu before moving to Ikire.
The Commissioner, Osun State Police Command, Olawale Olokode, conformed the development on Wednesday night.
According to Olokode, the robbers shot dead four policemen and two civilians.
The Spokesperson of the Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said Olokode has since visited the scenes of the crime.
Opalola said: “The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olawale Olokode, is now at the scene of the crime.
“The robbers attacked two banks and they killed some people.
“They attacked a police station during the operation.”

Metro & Crime

Ogun launches document to end open defection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In its effort at putting an end to open defecation by the year 2025, the Ogun State government has said a document, which would serve as guiding template /working tools, by all and sundry, for the attainment of open defecation free status, had been developed for adoption. Commissioner for Rural Development, Engr. Taiwo Oludotun said […]
Metro & Crime

NDDC: Senator Okon berates Akpabio

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

The pioneer National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anietie Okon has berated the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for alleged lack of concern for the well-being of people of the Niger Delta region. Okon spoke on Thursday in Uyo, while reacting to a statement credited to Senator Akpabio […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two policemen, raze patrol van in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Gunmen yesterday killed two policemen manning a checkpoint at Urua Inyang, headquarters of Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. A journalist and Chairman of the Federated Chapel of the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Inimfon Silas, who hails from the area, said the armed men shot dead two policemen. […]

