Four Poly students kidnapped on Christmas Eve regain freedom

For students of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja who were abducted a few hours to the Christmas celebration have been released to their families by the kidnappers.

The students, who were said to be returning home from school for Christmas, were abducted alongside their driver by gunmen along Akunnu-Ajowa Road in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The students alongside their driver, identified simply as Monday Momodu, had earlier been warned not to take that route which is noted for kidnapping and armed robbery but he insisted.

Since the route was notorious for kidnapping, travellers always take Akunu-Ikaram-Gedegede road to Ajowa for the fear of the miscreants

The abductors had demanded a N16 million ransom from the family of the victims before they would be released to their families.

 

