Four remanded for alleged murder in Edo

An Edo State High Court, Auchi Division, yesterday remanded four people charged with the murder of a man, Dickson Emah, in Auchi Correctional Centre. The presiding judge, Justice Philip Imoedemhe, ordered the remand of the accused in the correctional centre for 14 days pending the outcome of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He thereafter adjourned the case till April 7, 2021 for hearing. The accused, Saiki Eneshero (29), Adeche Okuo (40), Shafe Ozaveghe (41) and Otinoi Adanini (24), are facing a two-count charge of felony and murder.
Related Articles
Covid-19: Again, LASEPA seals restaurants, bars others
Amuwo-Odofin shuts four markets Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed Farms City on Admiralty Way, Lekki and Ajah Quilox Pool and Bar at the Ajah area for contravening COVID- 19 protocols. This was as the Amuwo- Odofin Local Government Area of the state also shut down four markets for non-compliance […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Imo NUJ slams Uzodinma’s brother over brutality on journalist
…Wants governor to investigate brother The Nigeria Union Of Journalists (NUJ), Imo State Council, has condemned the attack on one of its members, Comrade Precious Nwadike, who was allegedly beaten up by Mr. Uche Uzodinma, the younger brother to the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma. In a peess statement by the union signed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
A’Ibom officials inspect properties vandalised by protesters
Akwa Ibom State government has undertaken a spontaneous and proactive on-the-spot assessment of properties vandalized in Uyo, the state capital as an aftermath of the #EndSARS protest. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who led the government delegation on the inspection, said the exercise in to give the team a first hand […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)