Four remanded for alleged murder in Edo

An Edo State High Court, Auchi Division, yesterday remanded four people charged with the murder of a man, Dickson Emah, in Auchi Correctional Centre. The presiding judge, Justice Philip Imoedemhe, ordered the remand of the accused in the correctional centre for 14 days pending the outcome of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He thereafter adjourned the case till April 7, 2021 for hearing. The accused, Saiki Eneshero (29), Adeche Okuo (40), Shafe Ozaveghe (41) and Otinoi Adanini (24), are facing a two-count charge of felony and murder.

