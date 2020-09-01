Four rescued, 2 dead, 1 missing in Ibeshe boat mishap

Muritala Ayinla Tragedy struck yesterday in Lagos as a fishing boat from Makoko Community with seven passengers on board capsized into the lagoon, leaving two dead, one missing and four injured.

The tragic incident occurred at about 7pm around Offin Ibeshe Ikorodu area of Lagos State. New Telegraph gathered that among the seven passengers were two toddlers , five adults, including the boat captain. As at the the time of filing this report, it couldn’t be ascertained whether the toddlers were among the missing passengers or dead.

Although the exact cause of the tragic boat mishap couldn’t be ascertained, it was learnt that the fishing boat was clearly operating outside its fishing area and wasn’t equipped with necessary safety gadgets. Confirming the incident, the General Manager, the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said that inquires revealed that the cause of the incidence was the rough water current usually recorded around the area.

He confirmed that the first responders to the incident was a passengers ferry that witnessed the incident before the arrival of LASWA rescue team. He added: “Inquiries revealed that the fishing boat which was clearly operating outside its fishing capability and not equipped with necessary safety gadgets for passengers ferry operation, carried the occupants who are all related and headed to Offin for a relative’s funeral.

“Upon further investigations, it was revealed that all the seven passengers on board were not wearing a lifejacket . Four passengers were rescued alive and fatalities and one passenger missing.”

The LASWA boss added that men of the LASEMA and Marine Police have been contacted to support the ongoing search operation for the remaining victim while further investigation is ongoing.

