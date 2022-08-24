Four Reverend Sisters abducted in Imo regain freedom

It was a day of joy on Tuesday as the four Reverend Sisters of the Catholic Church who were kidnapped along the Okigwe-Umulolo stretch of the Okigwe-Enugu Expressway in Imo State on Sunday have regained their freedom.

The good news was made known in a statement by The Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate), Tuesday, signed by its Secretary-General, Sr Zita Ihedoro.

The four Reverend Sisters – Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu – were kidnapped on their way to Morning Mass on Sunday.

The statement by Sister Ihedoro read partly: “With hearts full of joy, the sisters of Jesus the Saviour wish to announce the unconditional and safe release of four of our sisters who were abducted around Okigwe-Umulolo area on August 21, 2022.

“Today is a memorable day for us, therefore, we wish to share this joy with all men and women of goodwill who in one way or the other have contributed to the quick and safe release of our dear sisters.

“We sincerely appreciate and thank you for your prayers and moral supports during this difficult moment. May Jesus the Saviour whom we have come to serve bless, protect and provide for you, especially in times of difficulty.”

It is not yet clear whether ransom was paid to secure their release.

The four Reverend Siaters were abducted along the Okigwe-Enugu Road which has become a den of kidnappers and armed robbers.

In recent times, many people, including the immediate past Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Kanu-Uche, Catholic priests, and sundry travelers had been kidnapped on that route.

A ransom of N100 million was paid to secure Dr. Kanu-Uche’s freedom.

Last week, a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Chinedu Nwadike, was also kidnapped along the road. He was released two days after.

