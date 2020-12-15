Metro & Crime

Four siblings die in Delta auto crash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dominic Adewole ASABA Four siblings and one other person died in a motor accident on Asaba- Igjelli-Warri Expressway while several others sustained injuries in Delta State.

 

The accident occurred at a village near Ossisa, Kwale axis of Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

 

The accident involved a commercial bus belonging to the popular Agofure Motors and another vehicle. Four of the victims, who died on the spot, were said to be children of the same parents, who hailed from Uguliamai in Kwale.

 

A witness, Joshua Nduka, said the accident occurred when a Mazda car coming from the Kwale area collided with a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Agofure Motors.

 

The occupants of the Mazda were said to be coming back from a burial ceremony in the area.

 

A survivor said there was a diversion on the road due to the ongoing construction by the state government hence motorists were forced to take one way.

 

The Deputy Sector Commander and Head of Operations, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Delta State Command, Mr. Bakare Fatai Adesina, confirmed the accident.

 

He said: “They called me on our call centre in Abuja, about it. I cannot confirm the number of casualty. But the signal was that it was fatal.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

