Four-Storey building under construction collapses in Uyo

A four-storey building under construction collapsed in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Saturday. The building, which is located at Iman Street, off Aka Road in the capital city, fell on another building next to it.

Eyewitnesses and residents of the area who spoke to Channels Television said the inci-dent happened at about 6 pm. There are strong indications that some of the people who were working inside the building are still trapped in the rubble.

Officers of the state fire service commenced rescue operations about two hours after the incident. This is the first building collapse in Uyo since the Reigners Church incident in December 2016.

