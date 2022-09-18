News

Four-Storey building under construction collapses in Uyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A four-storey building under construction collapsed in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Saturday. The building, which is located at Iman Street, off Aka Road in the capital city, fell on another building next to it.

Eyewitnesses and residents of the area who spoke to Channels Television said the inci-dent happened at about 6 pm. There are strong indications that some of the people who were working inside the building are still trapped in the rubble.

 

Officers of the state fire service commenced rescue operations about two hours after the incident. This is the first building collapse in Uyo since the Reigners Church incident in December 2016.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kano uncovers new polio case

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Kano State Government has confirmed a new case of Circulating Derived Vaccine Polio type 2 (cVDPV2) in the State. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said one single case of the polio virus was discovered in Kano while six of such cases were discovered in Yobe and five in Jigawa State. Nigeria was certified […]
News

Over 500,000 flee ‘unprecedented ‘ US wildfires

Posted on Author Reporter

  More than half a million people in the US state of Oregon are fleeing deadly wildfires that are raging across the Pacific Northwest, authorities say. Fanned by unusually hot, dry winds, dozens of infernos are sweeping the state, and at least one is being treated as suspected arson, BBC reports. Governor Kate Brown said […]
News Top Stories

FG repatriates another 124 stranded Nigerians from Ukraine

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

The Federal Government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) yesterday repatriated another batch of stranded citizens from war torn Ukraine. This is contained in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph on Friday by the Chairman and Chief Executive of the commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who stated that the returnees touched down at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica