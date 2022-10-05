Metro & Crime

Four suspected kidnappers remanded for killing NURTW chairman in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Four suspected kidnappers arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder of Kazeem Alli, the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Apomu branch, Isokan Local Government Council Area of Osun State and also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state have been dragged before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

 

The suspects were arraigned by the Osun State Police Command before Magistrate A. K. Ajala, who ordered that they should be kept behind bars due to the magnitude of the alleged offence committed. The hoodlums allegedly killed the politician on the pretext that his family failed to produce the N15 million ransom that they demanded.

 

Alli, who was also the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Apomu branch, Isokan Local Government Council Area of the state, was whisked away by some suspected hoodlums at the Apomu Motor Park in August this year  The police in the state said that it arrested eight suspects in connection with Alli’s kidnap. It was gathered that Alli, popularly known as Kekere Pasuma, was hacked with a machete and whisked away to an unknown destination by his assailants around 9:50pm on the fateful day.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer in the Command, Yemisi Opalola, said that the man was taken away from the main motor park in Apomu in a Toyota Corolla marked APM 203 AA. She said that, “It was further gathered that the assailants came in a black Toyota Corolla car.

 

While a tactical team, local hunters and natives have been mobilised to comb the surrounding bush to rescue the victim, eight suspects have been arrested in connection to the case.”

 

Few days after Alli’s disappearance, a family source said that his abductors demanded the sum of N15 million for his release. It was learnt that Jemila, one of the abducted person’s wives, alleged that she was called sometimes by the abductors after which their telephone was no longer reachable.

 

The abductors, namely Fatai Owolabi, 60; Akinola Isiaka, 59; Semiu Agbeyangi, 59; and Arimiyau  Abiola, 39; were charged to court over allegations of kidnapping and murder. The charge against them read that the defendants and others now at large, on August 20, 2022 at about 8:45am, at Oke-Afa, Apomu, Osun State, did unlawfully kidnap and kill one Kazeem Alli.

 

“You did unlawfully kidnap one Kazeem Alli to (an) unknown destination in a manner as to prevent any person entitled to have access to him from discovering the place where he was imprisoned,” the charge read.

 

Police prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun, said that the accused persons committed offences contrary to and punishable under Sections 324, 319 (1), 516 and 364 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

 

Their plea was not taken. Their lawyer, J. Akano, urged the court to transfer the accused persons to Apomu court, the jurisdiction within which the offence was said to have been committed.

 

Magistrate A. K. Ajala said that the case would be transferred to a court in Apomu. He then ordered that the defendants be remanded at the police custody pending the period of their arraignment

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Zamfara: Bandits kill 7 policemen, set operational vehicle ablaze

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bandits have killed seven policemen in an ambush along Tofa-Magami road in Gusau Local Government of Zamfara State. Sources from the state Police Command revealed that one of the policemen was burnt beyond recognition, adding that his body was packed in a sack. Four of them were said to be inspectors. They were identified as […]
Metro & Crime

Three feared killed as herdsmen attack, set community ablaze in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

No fewer than three persons were reportedly shot dead by suspected herdsmen who invaded Molege Village in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State. During the attack, several houses were said to have been razed overnight Thursday along Elerinla near Arimogija within the council area by herders. According to sources, the herders turned against the […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits abduct another village head in Katsina

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ahmed Sani, Katsina Gunmen in their numbers suspected to be bandits on Friday morning kidnapped the Head of Radda Village of Charanchi Local Government, Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Kabir Umar. The bandits were said to have stormed the residence of the traditional ruler at about 2:42am shot his younger brother, Aminu Umar, before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica