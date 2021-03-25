Four suspected rice smugglers arraigned in Ogun

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area Command 1, has arraigned four suspects before the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for allegedly belonging to a smuggling syndicate who imported foreign rice into the country without payment of the approved import duties.

The accused – Azeez Zonu, Ebenezer Adeyemi, Adeniyi Olalekan and Salahudeen Taiye – were arraigned separately on a fivecount charge bordering on smuggling, evasion of import duties, possession of smuggled items, and assisting in smuggling. In the suits variously marked FHC/AB/73C/2021, FHC/ AB/74C/2021, FHC/AB/75C/2021 and FHC/AB/71C/2021, Zonu, Adeyemi, Olalekan and Taiye were said to have been caught with several bags of foreign rice being imported into Nigeria with motorcycles and cars through unapproved routes for the purpose of evading payments of the stipulated import duties. The Customs counsel, Abbas Ibrahim, told the court that the accused committed the offence which, according to him, is contrary to and punishable under Section 47 of the Customs and Excise Management Act, Cap C45 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges when read to them before the court.

The defendants’ counsel, S. O. Kayode, applied for the bail of his clients, submitting that the accused were presumed not guilty until proven otherwise. Citing Sections 158, 162 and 164 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act, as well as Section 36, sub-section 5 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the counsel prayed the court to grant the bail application in favour of the accused.

But the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim, opposed to the bail application for the accused on the grounds that there was no formal application for it and that the offenses allegedly committed had huge impact on the country’s economy. The NCS counsel insisted that the offenses for which the accused were arraigned were too rampant in the country. According to him, if granted bail, they may return to the same crime.

