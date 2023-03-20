Law

Four suspected terrorists docked in Ogun State

Four suspected terrorists have been docked by the Department of State Services, DSS, at a a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Isabo, Abeokuta, Ogun State, for terrorism and kidnapping. The defendants were arraigned on terrorism and kidnapping charges in a suit number MISC/15/2023 between the State vs Aliu Abubabar and three others. Lawyer for the prosecution, Emmanuel Zamba, had while addressing the court stated that the DSS had filed a motion ex parte dated March 15 in respect of the suit.

He explained that the motion filed contains a five-paragraph affidavit, seeking an order of the court to remand the suspects in prison. Zamba who further revealed that the suspects were arrested for terrorism and kidnapping on December 9, 2022, posited that the offence is contrary to Sections 2 and 3 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. The court, presided over by Chief Magistrate, M O Osinbajo has adjourned the case to April 17, 2023, for further reports from the DSS. The suspects, Aliu Abubabar, Abubakar Usman, Abubabar Amadu and Adamu Aliu were arrested on December 9, 2022.

