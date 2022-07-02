Four suspects apprehended for vandalising EEDC installations

Four people have been apprehended for alleged vandalism of electrical equipment and facilities belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC), said the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh. He identified the suspects as Wisdom Kalu Onu, Ogbonnia Otu, Tochukwu Onumaegbulam and Ndubuisi Okuogba. Giving details of the arrests, Ezeh in a statement on Friday, said security personnel of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, apprehended a young man identified as Wisdom Kalu Onu, an indigene of Abia State for allegedly vandalizing electrical installations located within the campus premises, belonging to the EEDC.

According to him, the suspect, along with the vandalised materials has been handed over to Nsukka Urban Police Station for proper investigation and possible prosecution. He said that there is no day that passes without the company receiving a report of an electrical installation that has been attacked. He said.

“It has gone so bad that the vandals now go as far as draining transformer oil, even after carting away with the armoured cables. This development is disheartening. According to the company’s spokesman, well over 20 transformers have been attacked by vandals across the company’s network in the past three weeks, with four of the vandals apprehended.

