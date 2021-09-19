Metro & Crime

Four trapped as container falls on car in Lagos

No fewer than four passengers were trapped Sunday evening when a 40ft containerized truck fell on a car around Abati Barracks inward Stadium along Funsho Williams Avenue, leaving four occupants trapped.

New Telegraph learnt that efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the trapped victims by a combined team of LASEMA, LASTMA, Nigeria Army, Police and FRSC officials.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), Dr Gemi Ole Osanyintolu said that the agency activated its response plan to the above and upon arrival at the scene of the incident, discovered a 40ft containerized truck had fallen sideways onto a Toyota car with four people trapped inside the vehicle.

According to him, the quick response of the Agency’s response team culminated in the successful extrication of two of the people inside the car.

“Efforts are ongoing to recover the other two while the Agency’s heavy Forklift Goliath is at the incident scene alongside LASEMA, Nigeria Army, Police and FRSC.

Osanyintolu later added that the remaining two occupants had been rescued.

“The third and fourth victims have been rescued alive from the car and are receiving pre-hospital care from the Agency’s paramedic team,” he said.

