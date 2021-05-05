Metro & Crime

Four trucks loaded with Fulani herdsmen intercepted in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

 

 

Security operatives from the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in conjunction with the local vigilantes, have reportedly intercepted four trucks loaded with Furlan herdsmen and their cattle in Ipee town in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

 

It was gathered that the herdsmen, who were said to have been driven from Ondo State due to their alleged criminal activities, had planned to make the boundary town between Kwara and Osun states their point of destination for grazing land by their cattle.

 

 

It was further gathered that the efforts of the people of the two communities, assisted by security operatives, had prevented the herdsmen from entering the town as the herdsmen were led out of the community by the patrol van of the security agencies.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

