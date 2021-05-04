News

Four trucks loaded with Fulani herdsmen intercepted in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Security operatives from the Nigeria Police and Civil Defence, in conjunction with local vigilantes, have reportedly intercepted four trucks loaded with Furlan herdsmen and their cattle in Ipee town in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

 

It was learnt that the herdsmen, who were said to have been driven from Ondo State due to their alleged criminal activities, had planned to make the boundary town between Kwara and Osun States their point of destination for grazing land for their cattle.

It was further gathered that the efforts of the people of the two communities, assisted by security operatives, had prevented the herdsmen from entering the town as the herdsmen were led out of the community by the patrol van of the security agencies.

Babawale Afolabi, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara state Command, said: “Today 4th of May 2021 we received an information that herders from Osun  and Ondo states have been moving into Ipee town that shares boundary with Offa Local Hovernment.

 

“At about 0800hrs of today 4th May 2021 four (4) trucks fully loaded with Fulani/Bororo herdsmen entered Ipee town but the people of the community and the local vigilantes came out enmass to disallow them from entering the town with the help of NSCDC officers in Ipee and the NPF who led them out with their patrol van.

“We, therefore, advise towns that have borders with Offa to continue to be proactive, and promptly raise the alarm wherever they notice or suspect any strange movement.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

