Four work-free days for workers misconstrued – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State government yesterday said that the four work-free days for its workers to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) has been misconstrued. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who stated this in a statement, said the approval by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has been given political connotation.

He said: “The approval of four work-free days (July 26, 27, 28 and 29) to enable Lagos State civil servants obtain their permanent voter cards (PVCs) has been largely misconstrued. It has therefore become necessary to set the record straight and put the approval granted by Mr. Governor in its proper context.

“Mr. Governor’s approval was in response to agitations by civil servants for an opportunity to register and collect their permanent voter cards before the Independent National Election Commission’s (INEC) deadline of July 31. “In granting this approval, Mr. Governor made it clear that seventy-five per cent of the workforce must be available throughout the four days to ensure the smooth running of govern- ment business. “Thisexplainswhyjunior, middle management and senior officers in the public service were batched according to Grade Levels and allotted one day per batch to ensure that no public servant would be denied the opportunity of fulfilling his/her apcivic duty, being the right of every citizen, particularly to participate in the upcoming 2023 general election. For the avoidance of doubt, the Circular Ref. No. CIR/HOS/’22/ Vol.1/034 of 25 July 2022, which is titled: Collection of Permanent Voter Cards, is in the public domain.”

 

