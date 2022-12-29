Four ‘Yahoo Boys’ arrested for abducting colleague over N26m proceeds of fraud

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Four suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo Boys”, have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly abducting their colleague over sharing of proceeds of their fraudulent activities.

The suspects: Agbe Simeon, Messiah Nicky, Oladapo Dolapo and Yetunde Shonola were arrested on Monday at Orile-Imo village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects who were members of an internet fraudster syndicate, allegedly abducted one Haruna Usman for refusing to share the N26 million proceed of a fraudulent deal with them.

