Four ‘Yahoo’ suspects arrested for abducting colleague over N26m fraud money

Four suspected Internet fraudsters, popularly known as “yahoo”, have been arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly abducting their colleague over sharing of proceeds of their fraudulent activities. The suspects: Agbe Simeon, Messiah Nicky, Oladapo Dolapo and Yetunde Shonola were arrested on Monday at Orile-Imo village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said, the suspects who were members of an internet fraudster syndicate allegedly abducted one Haruna Usman for refusing to share N26 million proceed of a fraudulent deal with them. According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested “following information received by the police at Owode Egba Divisional Headquarters, that one Haruna Usman, who had been abducted since Thursday, December 22, 2022, is being held hostage somewhere in Orile Imo.

“Upon the information, the DPO Owode Egba division, CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi, quickly mobilised his men and stormed the area, where four amongst the abductors were apprehended while two others escaped. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects belong to an internet fraudster syndicate, and that they recently swindled somebody whose identity is not yet known of the sum of N26,437,950, but the victim only gave the sum of N2,200 to his other colleagues, claiming that the money has not been paid completely by their client.

 

